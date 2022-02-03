Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IPGGF traded up 0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 2.33. 86,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is 2.24 and its 200 day moving average is 1.93. Imperium Group Global has a 52 week low of 0.95 and a 52 week high of 4.72.

Imperium Group Global Company Profile

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

