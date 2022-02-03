ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €16.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €16.30 ($18.31) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.30) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.34 ($16.11).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

