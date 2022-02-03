ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €14.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.30) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €16.30 ($18.31) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.34 ($16.11).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.