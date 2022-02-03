Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after purchasing an additional 532,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,155,000 after buying an additional 835,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after buying an additional 1,605,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.75. 1,424,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Vertical Research began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.