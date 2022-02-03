Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after purchasing an additional 532,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,155,000 after buying an additional 835,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after buying an additional 1,605,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Vertical Research began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
