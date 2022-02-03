Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion updated its FY22 guidance to $6.85-$7.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $7.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Ingredion alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ingredion stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.