Innova Hits Market Cap of $229,846.18 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $229,846.18 and approximately $14.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000475 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars.

