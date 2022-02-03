Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases 35,300 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $697,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $1,601,929.20.

On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $688,197.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.08 per share, with a total value of $1,575,878.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $2,179,980.38.

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $1,079,752.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 280,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

