Insider Buying: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Buys $13,574,525.84 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 262,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.76 per share, for a total transaction of $13,574,525.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 30,148 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.22 per share, with a total value of $1,725,068.56.

On Monday, January 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84.

On Friday, January 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.99.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after buying an additional 551,429 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after buying an additional 144,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,899,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after acquiring an additional 179,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.