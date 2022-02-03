Insider Selling: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) CFO Sells 4,492 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $86,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $19.15. 153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,734. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.27.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.