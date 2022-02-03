Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $2,869,600.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ABNB opened at $151.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Airbnb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

