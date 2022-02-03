Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $2,869,600.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ABNB opened at $151.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
