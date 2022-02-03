Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Sells $603,000.00 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CVLT stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

