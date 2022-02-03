Insider Selling: Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) General Counsel Sells 340 Shares of Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $11,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 130.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

