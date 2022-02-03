Insider Selling: Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $287,000.00.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,078. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 237.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after buying an additional 2,753,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 784,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 539,642 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 775,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 413,372 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

