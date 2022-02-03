Insider Selling: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Sells $12,870.52 in Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 12,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $12,870.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Anthony Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 21,332 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $23,678.52.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 90,487 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $105,869.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $362,746.68.

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 13.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

