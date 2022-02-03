Insider Selling: Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.55), for a total value of £504,000 ($677,601.51).

Shares of Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 1,050 ($14.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,119.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,138.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £933.81 million and a P/E ratio of 23.28. Hilton Food Group plc has a one year low of GBX 986 ($13.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,298 ($17.45).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HFG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($14.12) to GBX 1,200 ($16.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

