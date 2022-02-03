Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells 14,602 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $1,269,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 115.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,512 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 212,868 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $712,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,225 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $243,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

