Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells 19,858 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Gibson sold 200 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 100 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $2,002.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Christopher Gibson sold 1,086 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $21,730.86.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $64,093.75.

NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 843,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,245. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. Analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.