Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,772,000 after purchasing an additional 150,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP opened at $219.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.35. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSP. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

