Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

PODD traded down $7.90 on Thursday, hitting $245.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.09 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 1-year low of $193.70 and a 1-year high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Insulet by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Insulet by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

