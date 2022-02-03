Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $157.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $4.41 on Wednesday, reaching $95.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,934. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.50. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $7,167,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,621,000 after acquiring an additional 353,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.