Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.56.

NTLA stock opened at $95.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,092,000 after buying an additional 1,173,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after purchasing an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

