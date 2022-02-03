Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. 18,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,139. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $446.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

