Interchange Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

ATNM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,717. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

