Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 310,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,015,484. The company has a market cap of $230.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

