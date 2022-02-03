Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 417 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

VO stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.05. 49,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,281. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

