InvenTrust Properties (IVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.