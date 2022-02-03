Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 454.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 187.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 62,249 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 231,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

