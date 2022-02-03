Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.