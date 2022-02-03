Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VCV opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.00% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.