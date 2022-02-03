Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years.
Shares of VCV opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.