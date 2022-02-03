Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Up 44.0% in January

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.98. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $80.89 and a one year high of $98.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,735,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $261,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 186.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

