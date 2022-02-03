Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Up 44.0% in January

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.98. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $80.89 and a one year high of $98.53.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.