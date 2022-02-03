Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Trading 1.2% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.17. 315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,059,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,387 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF accounts for 12.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 99.87% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $756,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.