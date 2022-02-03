Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) EVP Paul Kalamaras Sells 478,640 Shares

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.98. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.