Investors Purchase Large Volume of Diebold Nixdorf Put Options (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,005 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 703% compared to the typical volume of 374 put options.
Shares of DBD stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $17.30.
In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
