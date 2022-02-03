Investors Purchase Large Volume of Diebold Nixdorf Put Options (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,005 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 703% compared to the typical volume of 374 put options.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

