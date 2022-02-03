Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INVH. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

NYSE:INVH opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

