iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

