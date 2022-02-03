iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.15 and last traded at $65.03. Approximately 38,081 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 27,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85.

