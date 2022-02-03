iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.89

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 7045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

