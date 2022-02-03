iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 465.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,222 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

