iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,531,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,067 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.68% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $126,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMT. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $33.65 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $5.494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 18.28%. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

