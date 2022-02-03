iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $77.11 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

