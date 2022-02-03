iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

EFV opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

