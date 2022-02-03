iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Position Raised by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 232,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 176,449 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,686,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,003.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average of $157.42. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.