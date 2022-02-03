iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1,367.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.56% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $65,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after buying an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,054,000 after buying an additional 63,680 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,910,000 after buying an additional 62,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $253.73 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.36 and a one year high of $339.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.