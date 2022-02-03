iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,169 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iStar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of iStar by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of iStar by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STAR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

