ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $109.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ITT by 410.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ITT by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in ITT by 140.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ITT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $93.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.55. ITT has a twelve month low of $76.36 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

