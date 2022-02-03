ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 160.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 160.60 ($2.16).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.75) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.47) to GBX 128 ($1.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 215 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £3,342.21 ($4,493.43). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.44), for a total value of £476,687.14 ($640,880.80).

Shares of LON ITV traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 112.85 ($1.52). 4,673,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,690,225. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 101.90 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.80).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

