IWG (LON:IWG) Trading Up 0.6%

IWG plc (LON:IWG) shares were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 289.30 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 285.60 ($3.84). Approximately 2,195,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,167,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.80 ($3.82).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IWG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.17) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.44) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IWG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 324.50 ($4.36).

Get IWG alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 284.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 295.02.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.