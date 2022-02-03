J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Stuart Lockard Scott Sells 5,473 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.88 and its 200-day moving average is $185.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.80 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $3,724,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $460,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

