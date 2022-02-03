Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

NYSE JHG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

