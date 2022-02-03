Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.
NYSE JHG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
About Janus Henderson Group
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
