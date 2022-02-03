Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Invests $1.42 Million in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of RAPT Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RAPT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,141. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $614.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.15.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. Research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $81,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $96,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $530,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.